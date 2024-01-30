Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Deadline for political party registration

Bymartha

Jan 30, 2024

The Madison County Board of Elections announced recent changes regarding voter enrollment; those wishing to vote in any primary election must be a registered member of the party having a primary by Feb. 14, 2024. Any change of enrollment made after Feb. 14 will not go into effect until July 5, 2024.

Voters can verify their registration and enrollment at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or by calling the Madison County Board of Elections at 315.366.2231.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2231. For more information and additional details about races, call the Madison County Board of Elections Office or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

By martha

Related Post

Religion & Spirituality Top Story

First Baptist to offer monthly coffeehouses

Jan 31, 2024 martha
Top Story

Oneida County GOP endorses Trump for president

Jan 30, 2024 martha
History Top Story

Black History Matters first week events

Jan 30, 2024 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Religion & Spirituality Top Story

First Baptist to offer monthly coffeehouses

January 31, 2024
Local Top Story

Deadline for political party registration

January 30, 2024
Top Story

Oneida County GOP endorses Trump for president

January 30, 2024
History Top Story

Black History Matters first week events

January 30, 2024