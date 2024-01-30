Deadline for political party registration

The Madison County Board of Elections announced recent changes regarding voter enrollment; those wishing to vote in any primary election must be a registered member of the party having a primary by Feb. 14, 2024. Any change of enrollment made after Feb. 14 will not go into effect until July 5, 2024.

Voters can verify their registration and enrollment at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or by calling the Madison County Board of Elections at 315.366.2231.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2231. For more information and additional details about races, call the Madison County Board of Elections Office or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

