First Baptist to offer monthly coffeehouses

Jan 31, 2024

The First Baptist Church of Chittenango is hosting a once-a-month coffeehouse, open to the community. The coffeehouse is held the third Saturday of each month; the next one is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 2024.

The coffeehouse events are held at 520 Tuscarora Road and free coffee, tea, cocoa and homemade baked goods are served. Local musicians provide live entertainment.

February’s lineup includes The Sounds of Praise, Karl LaGray, Al Piatkowski and others.

These events are free and open to the public with the objective of providing the community with an opportunity to enjoy local artists.

Performers interested in participating in the future may call 315.875.5431, text or call 680.322.3091 or email thomasshirley6611@gmail.com.

Organizers say they guarantee an evening of spiritual joy.

