Black History Matters 2024

Feb 2, 2024

The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum presents its fourth February series for Black History Matters. Each day at 12:01 a.m. the daily presentation will be posted at YourTube.com/@AbolitionHallofFame and will remain available for free.

  • Feb. 1 Diverse Africa: African Origins and the Beginning of the Slave Trade
  • Feb. 2 Transatlantic Slave Trade: Tracing the Trade Across the Atlantic
  • Feb. 3 A New Beginning: Early African Communities in the United States
  • Feb. 4 From Africa to the Caribbean: Exploring African Influences in Cuba & Haiti
  • Feb. 5 Samba and Beyond: Exploring African Influence in Brazil
  • Feb. 6 Reshaping the “Old World”: Africans in the European Metropoles
  • Feb. 7 Middleground: Africa and the Middle East
  • Feb. 8 Africa Down Under: Black Communities in Australia
  • Feb. 9 Breaking Apartheid: A Journey through South Africa’s Divided Past
  • Feb. 10 Winds of Change: The Era of African Independence Movements
  • Feb. 11 A Cultural Awakening: The Harlem Renaissance
  • Feb. 12 “I Have a Dream”: The Impact of the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S.
  • Feb. 13 “All Power to the People”: The Impact of the Black Panthers in US History
  • Feb. 14 Spirituality and Rhythms: Exploring Reggae and Rastafarianism
  • Feb. 15 Power of the Pen: Celebrating Influential Books by Black Authors
  • Feb. 16 La Raza: Exploring Afro-Latinx Culture Through Music, Dance, and Literature
  • Feb. 17 Healing Legacies: Profiles of Black Medical Pioneers
  • Feb. 18 Brilliance Unveiled: Celebrating Black Scientists and Their Contributions
  • Feb. 19 Beyond the Field: Exploring the Impact of Black Athletes
  • Feb. 20 Spirits of Africa: African Spiritual Practices Abroad
  • Feb. 21 Hearing Africa: The Influence of African Languages on the Diaspora
  • Feb. 22 Votes for Women: Black Women in the American Suffrage Movement
  • Feb. 23 Hip-Hop Revolution: Exploring Early Recordings and Cultural Impact
  • Feb. 24 Afrobeat Rhythms: Uniting the World Through Music
  • Feb. 25 Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Black Innovators in the Tech Industry
  • Feb. 26 Eco-Warriors: Black Advocates Pioneering Environmental Justice
  • Feb. 27 Shaping the Narrative: Black Historians in US History
  • Feb. 28 Resilience and Resistance: Black LGBTQ+ Activism in Modern America
  • Feb. 29 Wrap Up and Feedback

For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org, email nahofm1835@gmail.com or call 315.308.1890.

