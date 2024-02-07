Man charged with burglary at Flo’s Diner

On Jan. 11, 2024, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Flo’s Diner, 3223 State Route 31, Lenox, on a reported burglary complaint. Upon arriving on scene, deputies discovered someone had forced entry to the building, cut open an ATM machine, and stole its contents.

Several images of the suspect were located from surrounding buildings. These images and a description of the burglary were distributed to law enforcement partners.

Earlier this month, MCSO was contacted by the FBI, who said David R. Degrasse, 57, of West Warwick, RI, matched the description of the suspect in this case; he was wanted in connection with similar crimes across several states. Evidence tied Degrasse to the burglary at Flo’s Diner.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Degrasse was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, all class D felonies; third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of burglar tools, second-degree criminal tampering, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors.

Degrasse was arraigned in Lenox Town Court and turned over to Putnam County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. MCSO was assisted by state police Special Investigations Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

