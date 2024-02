The Munnsville Volunteer Fire Department will host a Valentine’s Day chicken barbeque starting at noon Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Dinners are $13, kids 6-12 are $8, kids 5 and under are $4, and halves are $9.

MVFD is located at 5210 S. Main St.

