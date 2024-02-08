Madison County Courier

‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held 2 p.m. today

Feb 8, 2024

Submitted by James Zecca and James Herchek

Upstaters must stand up and say no to the influx of millions of illegal immigrants disrupting our normal economic resources and traditional abilities to provide law enforcement, education, healthcare and housing to citizens, legal immigrants and visitors.

We are holding a rally at 2 p.m., Feb. 8, 2024, at the State Office Building in Utica, 207 Genesee St. This is a call to action by the Constitutional Caucus of New York, Main Street Patriots and CNY4 Trump supporters to call for an end to out-of-control illegal immigration and to secure our borders. Petitions will be distributed for presentation to state and national lawmakers.

We invite all proud Americans who share these concerns to join us regardless of political party affiliation.

