Finishing trades recruit apprentices

The state Department of Labor announced the Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York (Buffalo) will conduct a recruitment from June 23, 2024, through June 22, 2025, for 12 painter and decorator (structural steel – bridges) apprentices.

The openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Central, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Western regions of the state.

Applications are available and must be submitted online at dc4.org/apply/ during the recruitment period. For assistance completing the online application, contact the Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Applicants who do not have an internet access may visit their local library or state Department of Labor Career Center, if open for business (see dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Applications must be received by midnight June 22, 2025.

The committee requires that applicants:

Be at least 17 years old.

Must attest in writing that they are physically capable of performing the work of the trade, which may include: Climbing and working from ladders and scaffolds of various lengths and heights. Crawling and working in confined spaces. Lifting and carrying a minimum of 50 pounds unassisted.

Must be willing to work overtime, during any work shift, weekends and holidays.

Must have reliable transportation to and from work and required classes at the approved school. Public transportation is limited and may not be available.

Must be willing to travel within the local jurisdiction of the sponsor, which may exceed 50 miles.

Must be willing and able to attend all classes, as required to complete the apprenticeship. This may require overnight stays for approved related classroom instruction.

Must be willing and able to take orders from supervisors, foremen and journey-workers.

Must be able to read, hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings given in English.

For more information, contact Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112. Additional job search assistance can be obtained state Department of Labor Career Centers (see dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

