Help build the blood supply

Late May signals the beginning of a busy time for celebrations and summer holidays. The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets before calendars start to fill up. Donors of all blood types – especially those giving type O blood and donors giving platelets – are vital to people counting on blood products for critical medical procedures.

Every single donation can help keep the blood supply as stable as possible during a busy time of year when many regular donors may be unable to give. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris, creators of the iconic, best-selling video game, to celebrate its 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for patients in need. In commemoration, all who donate by June 9, 2024, will get an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov. See RedCrossBlood.org/Tetris for details.

Upcoming blood drives:

May 30

Munnsville

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stockbridge Valley Central School, 6011 Williams Road

Wampsville

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Madison County Complex Building 5, 138 N. Court St.

June 5

Hamilton

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 Broad St.

June 6

Cazenovia

1 to 6 p.m., Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, 26 Chenango St.

Hamilton

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, 150 Broad St.

June 7

Bridgeport

1:30 to 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 7820 Bridgeport Minoa Rd

Morrisville

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crouse Community Center, 101 South St.

Oneida

Noon to 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) or enable the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent, where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact: volunteer

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact Volunteer Services, Eastern New York Region, at joineny@redcross.org or 518.387.9441 or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org, CruzRojaAmericana.org or follow us on social media.

