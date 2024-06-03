Madison County Courier

Elevated Lead Levels Found in Badia Spices

Jun 3, 2024

Ag & Markets urges consumers to discard Badia Spices brand ground ginger and ground cinnamon

State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced the presence of elevated lead levels in ground ginger and ground cinnamon manufactured by Badia Spices, Inc. Exposure to lead may cause health problems to consumers, particularly infants, small children, pregnant women and those with underlying kidney disorders.

If a child or a pregnant woman is exposed to lead for a prolonged period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system, learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems can occur. No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers concerned about an injury or illness associated with this product should immediately contact a healthcare provider.

  1. Badia Ground Ginger, sold in 1.5-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps bearing UPC Code No. 033844002237 and lot No. 307922, is subject to this alert. A photo of the product is included in this consumer alert.
  2. Badia Ground Cinnamon, sold in 2-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps bearing UPC Code No. 033844000158 and lot Nos. 305481 and 309528, are subject to this alert. See adjacent photos.

These products were sold at multiple retailers within New York state.

The contamination was discovered through analysis by state food laboratory personnel revealed the product tested above the one-part per million action level for lead in spices.

Consumers who may have purchased these products should not consume them and are advised to discard the product immediately.

