Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Max is a 3-year-old male American Pit Bull/Mix. He will make some lucky family a great companion. Won’t you give him a chance for a home? Stop in and meet him soon!

Mia is a 7-year-old female declawed kitty who is waiting on her special someone to adopt her and give her a forever home. She’s a nice laid back girl so please come meet her soon!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visitĀ 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest