Prostitution-related arrests made at the Microtel in Watertown

(Watertown, NY – Dec. 16, 2014) On Dec. 15 the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Watertown conducted an undercover investigation after receiving complaints of suspected prostitution activity at the Microtel on State Route 342 in Calcium.

Assisting with this investigation were members from NYSP Special Investigations Unit, NYSP Community Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Metro Jeff Drug Taskforce, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The following individuals were arrested:

Ashley A. Fulmer, age 25, from 110 N. Indiana Av, Watertown charged with Prostitution.

Robby R. Case, age 31, from 43273 State Route 37 Redwood charged with third-degree Patronizing a Prostitute, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Felix Maha, age 28 from 25347 Virgina Smith Dr., Calcium charged with third-degree Patronizing a Prostitute.

Ernest S. Washington Jr., age 33, from 26052 Little Court, Evans Mills charged with third-degree Patronizing a Prostitute.

Duane I. Gollop, age 19, from 4th Armored Division Dr, Fort Drum charged with third-degree Patronizing a Prostitute.

Lawson J. Dodson, age 20, from 10212 4th Armored Div. Dr, Ft. Drum charged with third-degree Patronizing a Prostitute.

